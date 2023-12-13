Mike Tomlin says there is no QB competition, but should there be?

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, who — best-case scenario — is likely out at least two weeks after that as well. Backup Mitchell Trubisky did not play well in a Thursday night loss to the lowly New England Patriots last week, which is leading some Steelers fans to call for third-string QB Mason Rudolph. But while Mike Tomlin says Rudolph will get some “opportunity” in practice this week, it won’t be part of a competition for the starting job.

“He’ll get an opportunity to get some work, and we’ll evaluate that work and evaluate his readiness,” Tomlin said this week, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “But we’re not opening up competition and things of that nature. It’s just not an environment for that as we work.”

Steelers heading into must-win Colts game

The Steelers' loss to the now 3-10 Patriots was brutal and dropped the team’s record to 7-6 on the season. That puts them a full three games out of the AFC North race with four to play, ending that contest for all intents and purposes, and now they are locked in a battle with the five other 7-6 AFC squads.

One of those 7-6 teams is the Colts, who the Steelers face in Week 15, making this an absolute must-win game for Mike Tomlin, Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and the rest of Steelers Nation. And if things start poorly, you have to wonder if Tomlin will use the “opportunity” he gave Rudolph this week as a reason to have a quick hook with Trubisky.