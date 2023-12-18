Mason Rudolph in, Mitch Trubisky out.

With Kenny Pickett still sidelined with an injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been trying to get by without him. Mitch Trubisky was the QB1 but after a brutal performance against the Indianapolis Colts, Mike Tomlin is making a change. Mason Rudolph will start in Week 16 against the Bengals, per Ari Meirov.

The Steelers just lost 30-13 on Saturday, their third defeat in a row. They haven't scored more than 18 points in a single game during that span, shedding light on their offensive struggles since firing OC Matt Canada. Trubisky was very poor in Week 15, completing 16 of 23 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions. He was also sacked three times.

There's reportedly a chance Pickett could be ready to go this weekend after his ankle procedure, but for the time being, the Steelers will prepare to start Rudolph. The backup got his first bit of action in the Colts game, completing 2 of 3 passes. He's been with Pittsburgh for several years but rarely gets the opportunity to be QB1, making only 10 starts since 2019, posting a 61.5 completion percentage overall in his career.

Pittsburgh is in serious danger of missing the playoffs amid this recent skid and there are no signs of things turning around. Handing the keys to the offense to Rudolph isn't exactly going to instill confidence in Steelers fans, but Trubisky wasn't getting it done.

Tomlin's squad will host the Bengals on Saturday, who are rolling with Jake Browning at the helm. It won't be an easy contest for the Steelers.