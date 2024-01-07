Cameron Hayward of the Pittsburgh Steelers had a message for potential playoff opponents.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are flying high after a 17-10 win over John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens team on Saturday.

The Steelers have been invigorated by their defense led by Cam Heyward and TJ Watt among others and have rallied behind new starting quarterback Mason Rudolph with the playoffs drawing near.

A TJ Watt injury concern has come into focus adding a potential issue if the Steelers end up making the playoffs. Pittsburgh's playoff scenarios and rooting interests for Saturday night and Sunday were unveiled.

Meanwhile, Watt entered JJ Watt territory with an amazing late-season accomplishment.

According to Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh's star defensive lineman, the team is on its way toward becoming a possible spoiler in the NFL's second season.

Heyward's Warning to Steelers Foes

Heyward was taken in the first round out of Ohio State in 2011 by the Steelers and has played his entire career with Mike Tomlin's team.

He had a stern message for Steelers doubters according to reporter Ray Fittipaldo on X.

Heyward:”Let us be dangerous. We have a formula that’s working now.” — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 7, 2024

Heyward has 23 solo tackles and two sacks this season, one year removed from a 10.5 sack 2022-2023 campaign in the Steel City.

Watt Injury Concerns Steelers

His running mate on defense Watt had an amazing season and has made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks with 17 sacks on the season.

Steelers officials fear an MCL sprain occurred during Saturday's game, which would theoretically make Pittsburgh a lot less dangerous on defense should Watt be limited or unable to play in a potential payoff game.