Chad Johnson believes that the Steelers should have Russell Wilson as a target if he leaves the Broncos.

Amidst the ongoing speculation surrounding Russell Wilson's future with the Denver Broncos, former NFL player and “Nightcap” co-host Chad Johnson has voiced his opinion on the matter. Johnson believes that Wilson would be an ideal fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers. During a recent episode of “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe, Johnson outlined his reasons why the Steelers should pursue Wilson once the Broncos decide to part ways with him.

“The standard of the Steelers, the excellence in which they upheld for many of years… Hell, that's a [expletive] match made in God [expletive] heaven.”

After serving as the starter for the entirety of the season, with some levels of success, Wilson found himself benched in Denver in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Head coach Sean Payton referred to this decision as a “football decision,” despite conflicting evidence. As the debate continues to grow, Johnson is just one of many experts offering their thoughts on the best team for Wilson to join in order to maximize his talents. Fox Sports 1's Chris Broussard also weighed in on his preferred destinations for the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback on First Things First

“The interesting thing to me too is where…I could only think of three teams that might want him next year: Pittsburgh…the Raiders or Atlanta if they don't get like Justin Fields.”

If Wilson did depart Denver, he would most likely be a sought-after talent. Despite the internal turmoil that seemed to derail the Bronco's season, Wilson has managed to maintain respectable stats. Before being benchedHe has thrown for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 8 interceptions.

As the offseason progresses, the future of Russell Wilson remains uncertain. Will he find a new home with the Pittsburgh Steelers or another team? Only time will tell. Until then, fans and analysts alike will eagerly await the next chapter in this intriguing saga.