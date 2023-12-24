Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph comments on the Steelers crowd chanting his name after incredible performance.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph enjoyed a blowout win over a divisional rival on Saturday. Rudolph started his first NL game since 2021, given the keys to a team that just lost three straight. Despite the Steelers having one of the worst offenses in the league, Rudlpoh helped stir a scoring frenzy. This led to the Steelers' crowd chanting his name in excitement.

“We're all human…”I'd be lying if I said I didn't enjoy it or I didn't like it, but it's a week-to-week league. I've been on the other end of it, so you try to block it out and play the game,” said Rudolph, per Brooke Pryor at ESPN.

Rudolph saved Christmas for the Steelers organization, both the fans and the staff. The Steelers have been searching for any sign of hope and Rudolph gave them just that with a 34-11 victory. Pittsburgh's third-string quarterback posted 290 yards and two touchdowns. The offense had its best game this season in terms of yards through the air.

George Pickens recorded 195 yards and two touchdowns, standing out as Rudolph's favorite target. The crowd in Pittsburgh was all smiles, securing their first victory since the last matchup against the Bengals in Week 12. Rudolph should continue to be the Steelers' starter, as long as he can move the offense at the pace he did on Saturday.

“We've got a bunch of passionate fans, and what a joy to play in front of them tonight, last home game while my family in town. It was amazing,” said Rudolph.