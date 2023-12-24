George Pickens displayed the words and actions of a true winner on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won a tough AFC North matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers' 34-11 victory moved them to 8-7 on the season. They edged past the Bengals for the third spot in the division. Second-year receiver George Pickens had an outstanding performance and addressed prior controversial comments he made during a press conference.

George Pickens played tremendously in the Steelers-Bengals game despite criticism

Pickens has been criticized for his effort against the Indianapolis Colts on December 16th. The Steelers WR admitted he did not block for a teammate due to the risk of injury, which drew judgment from many fans and analysts.

Then, Pickens fired back at the criticism by claiming those who questioned his effort do not play football. His clapback insulted media members because of his phrase, “They do what ya'll [media members] do.” However, the 22-year-old receiver clarified his comments after his breakout game against the Bengals:

“I know I made comments before the week that kind of ticked you guys off. But I just want I'm just here to win, to make the proper adjustments and be a great player, to be honest,” Pickens said, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

The former Georgia product's impressive play against Cincinnati rang louder than any comments he has made so far. Pickens was Pittsburgh's leading receiver during the matchup. He amassed a whopping 195 yards and two touchdowns on just four receptions. His play was vital to the Steelers' Week 16 win.

Pittsburgh has had a rough stretch, but their win on Saturday should give them a confidence boost as they look to close the regular season out on a positive note.