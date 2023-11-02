Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt says the recent fine on undrafted running back Jaylen Warren is "ridiculous."

Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt was recently questioned on the fine given to running back Jaylen Warren in their Week 7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Warren received a $48,556 fine from the NFL, accounting for his second fine this season.

“I think it’s extremely egregious the amount of money a guy like that that’s being fined. It’s ridiculous,” Watt said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Steelers: Why Jaylen Warren was fined

Warren was fined for leading with his helmet into the defender, better known as unnecessary roughness to pass protection. This usually happens in a run-pass option, where the running back turns into a blocker to give the quarterback more time, especially on downfield opportunities. A running back is taught to play the low game in a blocking situation since they're usually outsized, but Warren has chosen to make first contact with his helmet so he doesn't get bulldozed by a defender.

“I don’t know how I’m supposed to hit dudes that’s like 350 pounds and 2 feet taller than me. I can’t stand my ground and kind of punch ‘em. They’re going to run me over. So I try to enforce the hitting, again to the point where it’s costing me,” Warren said, via Pro Football Talk.

As a teammate to Warren and a leader of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's a class act for Watt to come out and vouch for an important piece of the team. Warren is getting the league minimum as an undrafted running back, currently on a three-year $2.572 million contract.

One of the biggest issues in this scenario is Warren receiving the same fine that a player on a max contract would get because the NFL is treating these situations like every player can afford the same amount and the penalty won't change whether you're on a league max or league minimum.