Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt was recently questioned on the fine given to running back Jaylen Warren in their Week 7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Warren received a $48,556 fine from the NFL, accounting for his second fine this season.
“I think it’s extremely egregious the amount of money a guy like that that’s being fined. It’s ridiculous,” Watt said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.
Steelers: Why Jaylen Warren was fined
Warren was fined for leading with his helmet into the defender, better known as unnecessary roughness to pass protection. This usually happens in a run-pass option, where the running back turns into a blocker to give the quarterback more time, especially on downfield opportunities. A running back is taught to play the low game in a blocking situation since they're usually outsized, but Warren has chosen to make first contact with his helmet so he doesn't get bulldozed by a defender.
“I don’t know how I’m supposed to hit dudes that’s like 350 pounds and 2 feet taller than me. I can’t stand my ground and kind of punch ‘em. They’re going to run me over. So I try to enforce the hitting, again to the point where it’s costing me,” Warren said, via Pro Football Talk.
As a teammate to Warren and a leader of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's a class act for Watt to come out and vouch for an important piece of the team. Warren is getting the league minimum as an undrafted running back, currently on a three-year $2.572 million contract.
One of the biggest issues in this scenario is Warren receiving the same fine that a player on a max contract would get because the NFL is treating these situations like every player can afford the same amount and the penalty won't change whether you're on a league max or league minimum.