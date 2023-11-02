Two of the greatest pass rushers come from one family, and on TNF Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Wtt has a chance to make history at JJ's expense

When JJ Watt retired from the NFL, he did so as one of the greatest defensive ends in the history of the league. A five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, JJ Watt will be able to walk, skip, hop or jump into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the first time his name appears on the ballot. He's only 24th on the NFL's all-time leading sack list, but he's the only player in NFL history with two seasons of at least 20 sacks. Had it not been for a myriad of injuries in the back half of his career, it's very possible he could've ended up in the top ten.

I say all of this because it's very possible that by the time it's all said and done, Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt will actually be held in higher regard than his big brother.

TJ Watt is stacking up career accomplishments just like his brother did not too long ago. In only six full seasons, TJ Watt has three All-Pro appearances, one Defensive Player of the Year, and two seasons ago, he tied Michael Strahan's single season record with 22.5 sacks.

On Thursday night, the Steelers host the Tennessee Titans. JJ Watt will be in attendance, not just to watch his younger brother take the field, but potentially, to watch his younger brother make some major NFL history at his expense, according to a tweet from Steelers Depot.

“Per NFL: T.J. Watt – appearing in his 94th career game on TNF against Tennessee – can surpass his brother J.J. Watt (87.5 sacks) for the second-most sacks by a player in his first 100 career games since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic.”

Given that this is only his 94th career game, TJ Watt will have multiple cracks at passing his brother on this list. And I know what you're thinking… “Who has the record and can Watt break that one too?” The answers to those two questions are Reggie White, and no. In White's first 100 games, he notched a mind-boggling 105 sacks.

Even still, for TJ and JJ Watt to be numbers two and three on that list says a lot about either what's in the genes of John and Connie Watt, or what's in the water in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.