The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the 2023 season with playoff hopes. If they want to make it, Kenny Pickett is going to need to take a giant step forward. After an up-and-down rookie season, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has seen quite a difference from Pickett, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“The leadership things, the communication things, the bringing-people-together things. That is significant. It’s not play related, but it is. He is the catalyst for that unit, he controls the pace and the tenor of that unit, and I think if he’s comfortable that unit is comfortable, and I think that’s been the biggest difference.”

Kenny Pickett was selected 20th overall in 2022 and pegged as the next franchise quarterback in Pittsburgh, so there have been a lot of expectations since he came into the league. Last season, he threw for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games and added 237 yards and three scores rushing. Pickett recently revealed that he even watched film of all 144 of his incompletions from last season in hopes of improving, so he has been working tirelessly in the offseason.

The Steelers begin the season against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10, and with George Pickens making noise in the preseason as well, there is a ton of hope for this team as they try and return to the playoffs after going 9-8 and just missing out on a trip to the playoffs.

Pickett has been working hard, and the leadership qualities are catching the eyes of Mike Tomlin.