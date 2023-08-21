The Pittsburgh Steelers are not going to sneak up on anybody in the year 2023. Having one of the most consistent coaches in the game and a storied tradition of hard-hitting defenses makes overlooking them almost impossible to do. Despite residing in what could end up being the NFL's deepest division, this season's outlook for the team is again trending in an upward direction.

Though, former Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty believes Pittsburgh can do better than even most fans probably expect.

“When I think about Pittsburgh Steelers, teams, what comes to mind is Dick LeBeau and great defenses,” the ex-New England Patriots cornerback said on Monday's edition of Good Morning Football. “And this year, these Pittsburgh Steelers, they have stars of themselves. You have T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick. These guys go out there and they ball and they play well…Mike Tomlin never has a losing record and he has his team always competing. So this is a team to me, led by their defense, can go out there and be special this year.”

How can the Steelers keep up in the AFC North?@JasonMcCourty looks to their defense pic.twitter.com/gfNprU0gdN — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) August 21, 2023

McCourty makes a heck of a case for the Black and Gold. They narrowly missed out on a postseason berth last season, despite Mitch Trubisky and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett takings snaps under center. The defense overcame some early injuries and struggles and finished strong. Realistically, Pickett should improve and the defense could be even far more impactful if Watt stays healthy the entire year.

The team has a lot of work to do to prove it is indeed “special,” but fans know by now how unwise it is to underestimate the Steelers Way. While the grueling AFC North is not going to give them any easy openings, Tomlin, a stout defense and an intriguing offense could once again result in meaningful football next January.