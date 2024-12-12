The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a challenging stretch that could define their season. With three games in 10 days against some of the NFL’s toughest opponents, head coach Mike Tomlin is keeping his team focused but realistic about the task ahead.

“I'm sure that everybody is aware of the schedule, but our job this week is the Philadelphia Eagles,” Tomlin said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Things are business as usual, but it's gonna quickly change once we're on the other side of Philadelphia.”

The Steelers’ gauntlet begins Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, who boast an NFL-best 12-1 record and are riding a nine-game win streak. Six days later, Pittsburgh will face their AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in a crucial divisional matchup. The stretch ends with a Christmas Day showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that has lost just once all season and remains the AFC's top Super Bowl contender.

These three teams have a combined record of 31-8, presenting what is arguably the toughest stretch of the season for any team. In addition to the brutal competition, the Steelers will have to contend with short recovery times. The quick turnaround between the Saturday game against Baltimore and the Chiefs matchup four days later on Monday looms large.

Steelers have an uphill battle ahead of them over the next 10 days

Tomlin, known for his no-nonsense approach, acknowledges the challenge but remains confident in his team’s ability to rise to the occasion. “Focus has to be on the Eagles right now,” Tomlin reiterated. “That’s the nature of the National Football League. One game at a time. The rest will take care of itself.”

The Steelers are in prime position to win the AFC North and even contend for the No. 1 seed in the conference, but their margin for error is razor-thin. They can clinch a playoff berth this week with a win or by relying on losses or ties from both the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. However, the outcome of these three games will likely determine if Pittsburgh secures the division title or falls into the chaotic wildcard race.

Even if the Steelers manage to weather this three-game stretch, their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals won’t provide much respite. Despite a 5-8 record, the Bengals lead the NFL in passing offense and pushed Pittsburgh to the brink in a 44-38 shootout just 10 days ago.

For now, Tomlin and the Steelers remain locked in on their first test against the Eagles. “We embrace challenges,” Tomlin said earlier this season. “That's what this game is about.” If the Steelers can survive this demanding run, it could serve as the ultimate preparation for a deep playoff push. However, any misstep could cost them not just the division, but valuable momentum heading into the postseason.