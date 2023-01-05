By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers could make the playoffs this weekend with a win over the Cleveland Browns and certain outcomes elsewhere. That’s frankly a miracle considering the team started 2-6 this season, but when you have a head coach like Mike Tomlin, anything is possible. Quarterback Kenny Pickett echoed just that, applauding Tomlin for his cool-headed attitude and terrific energy at all times, always making sure the Steelers are bringing the same intensity every day.

Via PFT:

“I mean, he’s the same guy,” Pickett said. “You’re talking about being 2-6, he’s the same guy now that we’re 8-8, and we’re fighting for that playoff spot. His sense of urgency is always there. The passion he has for the game, his energy at six in the morning when he walks in the building is the same every single day, no matter what the record is.

“So obviously, being 2-6 is not where you want to be. I don’t know if there was any doubt, but we rallied together and we came together. We believe in each other and believe in what we’re doing. Now, we’re sitting in a spot where we can make something happen here. So, we’ve got to take care of business on Sunday. But he’s been the same exact guy since the first day I got here. Just consistency throughout.”

Tomlin has instilled a sense of confidence in this group from Day 1. He’s done that with all of his Pittsburgh teams. We also saw Tomlin send Kenny Pickett an NSFW message last week after constructing a huge late-game drive for the Steelers, with the signal-caller later saying “He’ll say things like that if you make good plays.”

While making the postseason is the ultimate goal, Tomlin has also never had a losing season in 16 years in charge of this franchise. We’ll see if he can keep that streak going. Pittsburgh currently sits at 8-8.