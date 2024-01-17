Who we rolling with, Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a rollercoaster journey during the 2023 NFL season. It was marked by exhilarating highs and disappointing lows that kept fans on the edge of their seats. They wrapped up the season with a 10-7 record and clinched a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. However, the team ultimately faced heartbreak in the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills. As the Steelers turn their gaze toward the future, the burning question revolves around who should helm the quarterback position in 2024. This article aims to make the case that Kenny Pickett is the unequivocal choice over Mason Rudolph as the Steelers' starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Season

Under the leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers maintained a streak of finishing the regular season with a .500 record or better for the 17th consecutive year. Despite this consistency, recent seasons have been characterized by defensive prowess compensating for offensive challenges.

Following a 31-17 defeat to the Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend, the franchise confronts a critical decision regarding the quarterback position this offseason.

Remember that the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. This ensured two years plus a potential fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Despite that, the Steelers chose to start Rudolph over a healthy Pickett towards the end of the season and in the playoff game. This decision raised eyebrows. This is especially true considering the opportunity to anoint Rudolph as the long-term starter following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

At present, the Steelers seem unconvinced by the performances of both Rudolph and Pickett. Not surprisingly, this has prompted speculation about the team's direction. Right now, there is a possibility of giving Pickett another season to prove himself. This is especially true after the midseason dismissal of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. On the other hand, many fans believe that the more probable scenario involves the team exploring all available options during the offseason.

Here we will look at why the Pittsburgh Steelers must roll with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback in 2024.

Potential

Kenny Pickett was a first-round draft pick in 2022. He displayed glimpses of potential throughout the 2023 season. His stats include a 62.0 percent completion rate, 2,000-plus passing yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. These are not eye-popping. Conversely, Mason Rudolph managed a 74.3 percent completion rate with under 720 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. By some metrics, Rudolph might have been better in 2023. However, Pickett's potential to evolve into a franchise quarterback is evident. The Steelers should afford him the chance to prove himself.

Age

At 28, Mason Rudolph has had his opportunity as the starting quarterback since 2018, yet he hasn't guided the team to a Super Bowl. In contrast, Pickett, at 25, has ample room for growth. Investing in Pickett represents an investment in the Steelers' future. There will still be growing pains, but sticking with Pickett provides an opportunity for him to develop into a top-tier quarterback.

Fan Connection

Kenny Pickett has already won the hearts of Steelers fans. He became a favorite at the University of Pittsburgh and maintained that popularity in the NFL. Leveraging this fan support, the Steelers should empower Pickett to lead the team to victory. This will deeply foster a connection between the quarterback and the fan base.

Need for Change

Stuck in a rut for years, the Steelers require change to compete with the league's best. Pickett symbolizes that change, and the Steelers must commit to it. Designating Pickett as the starting quarterback can infuse much-needed energy into the offense, providing fans with reasons to cheer.

I speak to all Steelers fan when I say this: Do not give up on this guy. Give him an OC, better LT, better center and this man will ball out. I’m not giving up on him. Kenny Pickett is still my QB1. And I hope this off-season he works his ass off. pic.twitter.com/4aNmvB53YX — Andreww (@AndrewBenslay) January 16, 2024

Reality Check on Mason Rudolph

When Pickett faced an injury, the Steelers turned to Rudolph for offensive spark. Rudolph started three games, winning all of them, and impressed with a 74.3 percent completion rate, 719 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Yes, Rudolph's performance had some highlights. That said, the dream season unraveled in the playoffs, where he completed only 56 percent of his passes and threw an interception in the team's loss. You're only as good as your last game, of course. Although Rudolph showcased glimpses of promise, his overall NFL career hasn't established him as Pittsburgh's unquestioned starter. Seeking a potential starting opportunity, Rudolph might find better prospects elsewhere than in Pittsburgh.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Pittsburgh Steelers stand at a crossroads as they contemplate their starting quarterback for the 2024 season. The evidence slightly favors Kenny Pickett over Mason Rudolph. Pickett's untapped potential, youth, and strong connection with the fan base present a compelling case for him to lead the Steelers into a new era. Sure, Mason Rudolph showcased glimpses of competence, especially in a late-season stint. Still, his overall career track record suggests he may not be the answer for the Steelers' long-term aspirations. As the Steelers aim for revitalization and a return to championship contention, the decision to roll with Pickett as the starting quarterback appears not only pragmatic but laden with the promise of a brighter future for the storied franchise.