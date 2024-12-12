The in-season edition of HBO's Hard Knocks featuring the AFC North has started airing and in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked how the filming changes things, and he said not at all.

“You know, it's kind of been a non-issue for me and for us to be quite honest with you,” Mike Tomlin said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I just go about my normal business and you know, their agenda's a little bit different than ours. Our business, man is winning football games and I try to just remain focused on that. And more than anything, man I want the guys to mirror the behavior that I display, and so you know I'm not gonna not be myself or be different under those circumstances. I think that's when it becomes a distraction. And so I've focused on being my normal self and I think the players have done the same thing as well.”

Tomlin has had a long run with the Steelers, and they have consistently been competitive throughout his tenure. This year is arguably one of his best coaching jobs, as Pittsburgh is 10-3 overall and contending atop the AFC, resurrecting quarterback Russell Wilson after a dreadful run with the Denver Broncos. It is certainly interesting to get a look into what Tomlin and the Steelers do to find success.

Steelers looking to close the season strong

The Steelers are in great shape when it comes to making the playoffs at 10-3, but the upcoming schedule is one of the toughest stretches that any team in the NFL will play this season.

First is a tough road game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a clear Super Bowl contender. Then, the Steelers will go on the road to play another Super Bowl hopeful in the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Pittsburgh beat the Ravens a few weeks back at home, but it will be another tough game. Then, Pittsburgh will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, which is on the following Wednesday. Those are three incredibly tough games against some of the best teams in the NFL. Then, the Steelers will close the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tomlin is surely not one to make excuses related to schedule, so it would be a surprise if the Steelers do not show up well in these upcoming games. It will be interesting to see how they fare in these final four games and what seed Pittsburgh has in the playoffs.