Who should start at quarterback for the Steelers in Week 16 against the Bengals?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't mince too many words about the shaky quarterback situation in Pittsburgh following an embarrassing 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Tomlin hinted that a quarterback change could be coming by saying the Steelers will be doing “things differently” in Week 16 and not committing to Mitchell Trubisky under center against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Saturday's ugly loss knocked the Steelers behind the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card race. With the AFC being the stronger conference and the AFC North being the best division in the entire NFL, this loss was terrible timing for the Steelers, who sit in last place in the tough division.

Steelers' QB woes

Everything goes back to who's leading under center. Whether it's injured 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett or Trubisky (Mason Rudolph finally got a few snaps on Saturday), the Steelers have struggled greatly all season at quarterback in a division full of top quarterbacks. Of course, their production at the position has waned since two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season.

This season, Pittsburgh is ranked 28th in both total yards and passing yards and finally crossed double-digit passing touchdowns (10) as a team on Saturday, though Trubisky had another brutal showing with just one touchdown pass and two interceptions. For a franchise as historically successful as the Steelers, elite quarterback play was a key ingredient with Roethlisberger and Terry Bradshaw. But this season, the quarterback play has been a disaster, putting Tomlin in danger of his first losing season as head coach.

The Steelers were hoping Pickett would take the mantle as that next franchise quarterback, but he has struggled most of the season and is now hurting. The youngster is hoping to come back for one final playoff push, but it's unclear if that will happen and there's a chance he's not the guy moving forward. To get back to a Super Bowl-winning level, they will need to see if Pickett takes that next leap or assess if that caliber of guy even exists in their QB room, otherwise they will be drafting a quarterback again soon.