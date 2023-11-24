Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay endorses DaRon Bland for DPOY again after Bland breaks the pick-six record

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland had a historic Thanksgiving when he picked off Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and returned the interception 63 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six gave Bland his fifth of the year, setting the NFL record for the most pick-sixes in one year. The week before against the Carolina Panthers, Bland got his fourth pick-six which tied him for the previous record with Ken Houston, Eric Allen and Jim Kearny.

The record had many calling for Bland to become the Defensive Player of the Year, including Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, who has previously endorsed Bland as a lock for the DPOY.

“He should be winning the defensive player of the year,” Slay said. “If he don’t win it, it’s cheating … He got more TDs than a lot of receivers … I know Eagles fans might not like that, but I do respect game,” via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

“He definitely got my vote for defensive player of the year,” Slay said. “If anyone’s got anything to say about that, they just don’t love, or watch, football.”

DaRon Bland now has seven interceptions this season and has remarkably returned five of those for scores. These aren't short returns either. Four of the five interception returns have been at least thirty yards or more, with two coming from over 60 yards. With six games left this season, Bland could easily put the record further out of reach.

Bland broke the record in just his second season. He had five picks in his rookie year and now has 12 in his short career. However, Bland has fierce competition for the Defensive Player of the Year award from Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and his teammate Micah parsons. Still, Bland's record-breaking season should at least put him in contention for the prestigious award.