The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for an exciting Sunday. Newly acquired wide receiver Mike Williams and outside linebacker Preston Smith are expected to make their debuts against the Washington Commanders. This update comes from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Williams, who recently joined the Steelers in a mid-season trade, has been quick to dive into the team's offensive strategies. Despite having less than a week to absorb the playbook, Williams has shown enough grasp to be cleared for play this weekend. His prior stint with the New York Jets this season was less than stellar, capturing only 12 receptions for 166 yards across nine games without finding the end zone.

The move to Pittsburgh offers Williams a fresh start and a chance to revitalize his season under a new banner. He is slated to line up as the Steelers' No. 2 receiver, opposite George Pickens, who has been a standout performer for the team. Williams' addition is expected to bolster the Steelers' receiving corps, providing veteran experience and a proven track record of making big plays, although this season has been a downturn in his otherwise productive career.

On the defensive side, Preston Smith also prepares to don the black and gold for the first time, adding depth and prowess to the Steelers' linebacker unit. Smith's presence on the field will be crucial as Pittsburgh aims to enhance its pass rush and overall defensive stability.

The Steelers' decision to push both players into the lineup so quickly underscores their need for immediate impact players as they look to remain competitive in a tough division. Integrating Williams and Smith into the game plan against Washington is a strategic move by head coach Mike Tomlin, who is known for his ability to effectively assimilate new talent into the team's framework.

As the Steelers prepare to host the Commanders, all eyes will be on Williams and Smith to see how quickly they can adjust to their new environment and make a tangible impact. For Williams, it’s an opportunity to prove that he can still be a high-caliber receiver in the NFL, while Smith aims to solidify the Steelers' defense as a formidable unit.

Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to gauge how these mid-season acquisitions adapt and contribute to the Steelers' aspirations for the season. As Pittsburgh continues to evolve its roster, the addition of Williams and Smith could be pivotal in defining their journey through the remainder of the season.