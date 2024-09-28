The Pittsburgh Steelers are supposed to be defined by their smothering defense and heavy rushing attack. The former has unequivocally held up during the team's 3-0 start this season, but the latter has largely been inefficient. A banged-up offensive line will make it difficult to correct the problem in a Week 4 road matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts (1-2).

Veteran guard Isaac Seumalo, who has been sidelined for the last month with a pectoral injury, is being ruled out for Sunday afternoon's game, per Pittsburgh's senior director of communications, Burt Lauten. Earlier in the week, the Steelers got hit with the news that rookie right tackle Troy Fautanu will miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a knee injury in practice last week. So, the team is eager for some reinforcements.

They will not be coming versus Indy, though. Right guard James Daniels and the rest of the O-Line will have to keep digging deep and do enough to survive against a formidable Colts' front seven. Pittsburgh has managed to get by to this point, and when Seumalo does return, the hope is that more holes will open up for Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Isaac Seumalo can eventually make a key impact for Steelers

The 30-year-old out of Oregon State signed with the Steelers last year after spending seven years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a worthwhile contributor in both run and pass blocking, which could be of significance to mobile quarterback Justin Fields. The offense is unlikely to rise to dangerous levels, but a healthy Isaac Seumalo can ensure that it remains competent.

Fields has looked more comfortable in Pittsburgh, and with a more stout O-Line, there is a possibility he can potentially be entrusted with more responsibilities. In the meantime, TJ Watt and a relentless defense must continue to dictate the tempo of the game.

Opening kickoff for the Steelers' face-off with the Colts is set for 1 p.m. ET.