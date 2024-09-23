The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 with Justin Fields at quarterback. Mike Tomlin has his team firmly back in the playoff discussion after beating the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The win came shortly after they received tough injury news about rookie Troy Fautanu. The offensive lineman will miss the entire regular season with a dislocated kneecap, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Another former first-round pick, Broderick Jones, has taken his spot at right tackle. Fautanu suffered the injury in the first preseason game against the Houston Texans. Rapoport says that, if all goes well, the rookie could return in time for the playoffs. The run game is an important aspect of the Steelers' attack and Jones has excelled in that area.

While the season never even got started for Fautanu, it is still a disappointing loss for the Steelers. They hoped to get the Washington product on the field but could not make it work for this season. After spending the 20th overall pick on him, the Steelers will have to wait to reap the benefits until the playoffs.

Steelers continue impressive start without Troy Fautanu

The Steelers scraped together another playoff season with Mason Rudolph playing quarterback down the stretch. They traded Kenny Pickett to the Eagles and lost Rudolph in free agency, leaving Tomlin without a signal caller. Signing Fields and Russell Wilson was an unconventional solution, but has worked so far.

Wilson won the starting job out of camp but got hurt in the leadup to Week 1. With a backup quarterback and offensive lineman, the Steelers beat the Falcons without scoring a touchdown, 18-10 over the Falcons. After beating the Broncos and Chargers, they hold a lead in the AFC North through three weeks.

The offensive line has held its own without Troy Fautanu. Wilson is a very different quarterback to protect for, as he is not as mobile as Fields is. The true test for the Steelers offensive line will come if Fields hits the bench at any point this season.