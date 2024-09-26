The Pittsburgh Steelers advanced to 3-0 with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, and the team has proven the pundits wrong in the early going of the 2024 season. Few analysts gave this team a chance leading up to the start of the season, and it always felt as if eight wins would be an uphill climb, and nine wins would be a major accomplishment.

With the Steelers surprising the NFL world after three weeks of football in 2024, we're going to look at some overreactions to their confidence-building Week 3 victory over the Chargers.

Justin Fields is a franchise QB

Justin Fields struggled mightily in Chicago, but he also showed glimpses of his potential. That is why I made the argument that it was a mistake for the Bears to trade him away in favor of selecting Caleb Williams in this year‘s draft, despite that being the prevailing opinion as to what they should have done. Fields never had a chance in Chicago, and with his performance in Pittsburgh, it’s clear that the problem was never Fields in the Windy City, but rather the Bears’ front office was holding the team and the young quarterback back.

Fields has improved in virtually any category since he joined the Steelers. He showcased improved accuracy, while also making some big plays despite having several plays called back due to penalties.

The QB has shown his arm strength and ability to fit the ball into tight windows. He began using his legs more efficiently by running to buy time while still looking downfield to pass as opposed to taking off and trying to gain yards on the ground. He still utilizes his rushing ability when the situation calls for it, and he scored a touchdown on the ground from within 5 yards in this week's game.

The goal for Fields should be to rush with the intent of keeping the defense honest and occasionally exploiting gaps for big gains while focusing on being a passer first. If he can continue to build on his recent performances while making smart decisions and playing clean, mistake-free football, Fields can be a franchise quarterback in the Steel City for the next decade or longer.

Calvin Austin III can fill the WR2 role

George Pickens is an established wide receiver and is taking steps in the early going of this year to grow into a superstar. Yet, it’s no secret that the Steelers need to find a running mate to play alongside Pickens. The team had originally made a concerted effort to trade for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, but that deal fell apart on the eve of Week 1, and rumors are that Aiyuk was just minutes away from being traded to the Steel City.

This was an undoubtedly disappointing development for Pittsburgh’s front office, but the team does have other options. The original hope was that 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson out of Michigan could grow into this role, but Wilson suffered a frustrating injury that has kept him on the sidelines, and he’ll have some catching up to do once he’s ready to play. Calvin Austin III has built a reputation for himself as a deep-threat specialist, but he could develop into an impact player beyond just that.

Austin III’s major impact in Week 3 came on one long play, but if he’s able to impact games the way he did in this one in the future, he could very well become the Steelers WR2 to take pressure off of Pickens.

Austin III highlighted his day with a 60-yard catch and run that ended up being the game-winning touchdown. Austin ran a deep in-breaking route across the middle, and Fields threw a strike that hit him right in the numbers. Austin took that pass and did the rest of the work, avoiding one defender and then outrunning everybody all the way to the end zone.

If Austin III can become the team's bonafide WR2, it will take pressure off of the rookie Wilson while also giving the coaching staff more confidence in the wide receiver room. It doesn't matter how he makes his impact as long as he makes an impact, and he certainly did that in Week 3.

The Steelers can win the Super Bowl

The Steelers' defense is elite, and it has been the offense holding them back in recent seasons. With a big play receiver on the outside in Pickens, a synergizing and improving offensive line, an underrated running game led by two physical backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and a much-improved quarterback situation with Justin Fields under center, this team is primed to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Harris can routinely grind out three to five yards per carry, Warren can do the same while also having the explosive upside to break off a 40+ yard gain or take one to the house, and Fields is capable of posting 100-yard rushing games from the quarterback position. Pickens is an absolute game record when he has a quarterback who can get the ball to him deep down the field. Austin III can take the top off a defense on any play, and the offense will only get better with the addition of Roman Wilson, which could come as soon as this week.

All the pieces are in place for the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a surprise run toward the Super Bowl this season.