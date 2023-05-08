Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been lauded for their work during the 2023 NFL Draft. However, some analysts believe the Steelers still have a bit of work to do as they build out their roster.

Former New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy could be a missing piece for Pittsburgh, Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus believes. As the Steelers build out their defense, Spielberger thinks Van Noy can fill a versatile role in Pittsburgh.

“Van Noy could be a nice rotational piece for the Steelers,” Spielberger added. “He also has the flexibility to play some off-ball linebacker, which isn’t a super deep position group for Pittsburgh.”

For the Steelers, Van Noy’s versatile play style is of interest to Spielberger. The analyst believes his ability to both rush the passer and play off-ball linebacker could be crucial in Pittsburgh. Furthermore, Spielberger notes that Van Noy performed well this past season earning PFF grades above 60.0 in all facets of the game.

Kyle Van Noy played for the Los Angeles Chargers this past season. However, he’s most known for his time with the New England Patriots, where he won two Super Bowls. Overall, Van Noy has appeared in 128 games of his nine-year NFL career. He has made 470 tackles, 33.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

The Steelers’ defense ranked 13th in the league this past season, allowing 330.4 yards per game. While Van Noy wouldn’t turn Pittsburgh into world beaters, he is a solid veteran with Super Bowl experience.

As Pittsburgh puts the finishing touches on their roster, perhaps that includes signing Van Noy.