Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth recently explained a comment he made in reference to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. During a podcast with Ben Roethlisberger called Footbahlin With Ben Roethlisberger, he said the team doesn’t utilize hot routes, per steelernation.com. He later appeared on Not Just Football With Cam Heyward and clarified what he meant by his original comments.

“What I meant to say is we have hot routes on the offense, the difference in the hot routes is what made it different this year,” the Steelers tight end said. “You know Ben had his hot routes that he’s had for 18 years and Kenny just got in, so he was getting used to it, to our offensive hot routes. So it was just the differences of hot routes – we have them. I misspoke. I should have clarified on Ben’s podcast. We have hot routes, they’re just different. Ben had his and Kenny has his and I’m looking forward to evolving the offense this upcoming year.”

Kenny Pickett is a young QB for the Steelers who features a different play style than Roethlisberger, so there was obviously destined to be changes in the offense. Freiermuth was seemingly trying to illustrate how things changed, but some fans felt as if he was taking a dig at Pickett, which he clearly wasn’t.

Pickett features a high-ceiling and could take a major step forward with the Steelers in 2023. Even with the QB change in 2022, Pittsburgh still finished with a 9-8 record. The team may be on the verge of making a playoff run sooner rather than later following their decent 2022 campaign.