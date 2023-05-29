Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan has made multiple moves in the offseason to bolster his team’s defensive back depth. For one, the Steelers reached an agreement on a one-year deal with cornerback Chandon Sullivan earlier this month.

Sullivan hit free agency in March following a one-year run with the Minnesota Vikings. It took him a while to find a new home in the NFL, but in the end, the Steelers decided to bring him in days after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patrick Peterson, who signed a two-year deal with the Steelers in March, tagged along with Sullivan in Minnesota’s secondary in the 2022 campaign. Peterson played in 1,105 snaps on defense with the reigning NFC North champions last season, while Sullivan took part in 945 such snaps, which ranked fourth on the team.

Peterson believes that Sullivan has what it takes to bring much-needed depth to Pittsburgh’s secondary in the 2023 season.

“No doubt about it, I said, ‘Chandon, this might want to be a spot for you to come check out,'” Peterson said at the Steelers’ OTAs this past week. “Sure enough, he ended up signing here.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Sully is a smart player, a tough player. He’s a guy that fits this Pittsburgh mentality. He’s a guy that is going to stick his face in the fan, mostly from the slot. He’s a highly competitive guy. Chandon is going into year (six), he’s been around the league. He’s been in some big-time games. He understands the ramification of games. We’re definitely happy to have a veteran presence with Chandon.”

Sullivan featured in all 17 of the Vikings’ regular season games last year, where he tallied 60 tackles and two tackles for a loss. He allowed a 102.7 passer rating when targeted mark in regular season play. The versatile defensive back has five years of experience in the NFL, including three with the Green Bay Packers.

In the big picture, both Peterson and Sullivan sure will look to add another dimension to a Steelers defense that allowed a 222.3 passing yards per game average last season.

The Steelers kicked off their OTAs this past week. Their OTAs schedule will continue on May 30.