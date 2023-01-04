By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at making the playoffs heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season. Ahead of their all-important game against the Cleveland Browns at home this coming Sunday, the Steelers worked out a couple of players Tuesday. One of them was guard Mike Panasiuk, and the other was tight end Thaddeus Moss.

Both names would hardly turn heads, but at least for Moss, his has a little buzz to it. After all, he is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

Unlike his dad, however, Thaddeus Moss is having a difficult time finding residence in the NFL, but the Steelers could potentially give him another chance in the pros. That being said, he’s probably still a long shot to make it to the main roster of the Steelers, who currently own an 8-8 record and would need a win over the Browns on Sunday plus other dominoes to fall in their favor to get a ticket to the postseason and play beyond Week 18.

Thaddeus Moss is perhaps best known, outside of being the son of Randy Moss, as a member of the LSU Tigers squad that won the national title in 2020. That team was loaded with talent and led by now-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Moss even had two touchdowns in the 20202 National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers.

At the moment, the Steelers don’t have a pressing need to add a tight end. They still have Pat Freiermuth, who is second on the team with 732 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns.