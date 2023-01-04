The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a shot at making the playoffs heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season. Ahead of their all-important game against the Cleveland Browns at home this coming Sunday, the Steelers worked out a couple of players Tuesday. One of them was guard Mike Panasiuk, and the other was tight end Thaddeus Moss.
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 3, 2023
Both names would hardly turn heads, but at least for Moss, his has a little buzz to it. After all, he is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.
Unlike his dad, however, Thaddeus Moss is having a difficult time finding residence in the NFL, but the Steelers could potentially give him another chance in the pros. That being said, he’s probably still a long shot to make it to the main roster of the Steelers, who currently own an 8-8 record and would need a win over the Browns on Sunday plus other dominoes to fall in their favor to get a ticket to the postseason and play beyond Week 18.
Thaddeus Moss is perhaps best known, outside of being the son of Randy Moss, as a member of the LSU Tigers squad that won the national title in 2020. That team was loaded with talent and led by now-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Moss even had two touchdowns in the 20202 National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers.
At the moment, the Steelers don’t have a pressing need to add a tight end. They still have Pat Freiermuth, who is second on the team with 732 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns.