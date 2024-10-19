Pittsburgh Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten announced on Saturday that former president Donald Trump will be in attendance at Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Lauten shared a statement, encouraging fans to arrive early and ensuring that additional safety precautions will be implemented.

“With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night's game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety of all our fans. As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers' home game at Acrisure Stadium.

“We encourage fans to arrive early to the parking lots and to the gates so that they can enjoy our pregame experience and our celebrations throughout the game that will honor the 50th anniversary of our Super Bowl IX team.”

The presidential election is right around the corner and Donald Trump is running as a representative of the Republican Party. He is going up against Kamala Harris, who is representing the Democratic Party. Tensions are high with people having extremely strong opinions on Trump, so the Steelers want to be prepared in order to keep fans safe.

Trump is a sports fan. The former president recently praised San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Additionally, Trump attended a Georgia-Alabama college football game in late September.

Steelers set to play Jets at home in Pittsburgh with Donald Trump in attendance

As for the Steelers, Pittsburgh is set to host the Jets on Sunday Night Football. Pittsburgh holds a 4-2 record while New York is 2-4. The Steelers have the advantage, but the Jets will not go down without a fight. It projects to be a competitive game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM EST in Pittsburgh as former president Donald Trump prepares to attend the Sunday Night Football game.