Nobody could have predicted this political endorsement! Former President Donald J. Trump, a well-known sports fan, appeared on Bussin With The Boys with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton in a wide-ranging, silly, not-so-serious, puzzling, meandering, but entertaining interview. Oh, did you know Trump is a fan of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy? The man knows ball.

“Mr. Irrelevant. Well, not anymore. (Purdy's) not irrelevant any longer. He's just a great quarterback. It shows there's a little luck in sports. And actually, he wouldn't have played except that everyone got hurt in front of him. They put him in and they moved the ball, right? That was the end of that. That's happened before, happened with Tom Brady.

“The San Francisco QB I have found to be very interesting, how he's been so good.”

Trump was at the Georgia-Alabama game last month. He also appeared in a YouTube video with golfer Bryson DeChambeau where the duo played in a series called “Break 50” and raised $250,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project. Trump has also appeared at many UFC events with Dana White over the years.

Trump even has his own Wikipedia page outlining his relationship with American Football. It's a long and certainly colorful read.

Brock Purdy, no longer Mr. Irrelevant for 49ers

Purdy seems to be a relevant topic in relation to Trump. The 49ers signal-caller remains a lightning rod for polarizing conversations in the sport. Many fans view him strictly as a product of the 49ers' coaching, scheme and supporting cast. Just last week, Colin Cowherd picked Bo Nix over Purdy straight up in a rapid-fire hot-take segment on his show The Herd.

“[Nix is] slightly [better than Purdy]. [Nix is] the more accurate thrower collegiately. He's starting to settle in. He didn't inherit Kittle and Deebo and Aiyuk and all these wonderful toys to play with. He's basically got Courtland Sutton and cross your fingers. Bo Nix is on a heater. And like C.J. Stroud. He and Bo Nix have a responsibility to rebuild a team. They don't get the luxury seeding on Day 1.”

Yet, the expectations placed on the 49ers are Super Bowl or bust. Just ask Purdy, as he explained during a partnership interview for Applebee's.

“The big picture obviously is the Super Bowl, to win it all,” says Purdy during an interview on behalf of his partnership with Applebee's. “That's every team. But for me, I just want to take it one day at a time and enjoy the process of the season. I feel like everybody wants to get to the end so quickly and win a championship. But for me, If I can just focus on enjoying the practices, the meetings, the grind of it and making every Sunday like it's the biggest game ever, then I feel like everything will fall into place how it needs to.”

The 49ers will look to break .500 with a win in Week 7 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 20 at 4:25 p.m. EST.