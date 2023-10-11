The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-2 so far on the year and they are in first place in the AFC North after a big win against the Baltimore Ravens. However, despite the fine start record wise, the Steelers have been struggling a bit on offense to begin the year. Pittsburgh has scored less than 20 points in three out of their five games, and quarterback Kenny Pickett has been struggling to find a groove. The defense has been doing a good job of pulling their weight and helping this team get a few wins, but the Steelers need to find a rhythm on offense soon, or they aren't going to keep winning a lot of games.

On Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins opened up the NHL season with a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Pittsburgh fans are so upset with the Steelers offense that they broke out “fire Canada” chants at the game. Matt Canada is the Steelers offensive coordinator, and those chants were directed towards him.

There is a lot pressure on Matt Canada and this Steeles offense right now. You know it's bad when chants to have an OC fired break out at another sporting event in the city.

The Steelers are back in action this weekend on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. The offense needs to get something going to get some momentum as we get deeper into the season. The Rams are currently 2-3, but they are slight favorites over the Steelers in this one. It should be a tight game, and if the Steelers can find a way to get a win, it would be a big one.