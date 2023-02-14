The Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary could potentially lose a few key players this offseason, with Terrell Edmunds, Damontae Kazee, and Cam Sutton all set to become free agents. With that in mind, the front office could be looking to bring in some big reinforcements. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested they could go after a pair of game-changers:

“Free agent James Bradberry would be a good fit. Or the Steelers could get wild and target Ravens nemesis Marcus Peters.”

It would be one or the other, but both players would certainly be difference-makers. Despite Bradberry’s mistake in the Super Bowl, he just had a fantastic campaign for the Philadelphia Eagles. The cornerback collected 44 total tackles, three interceptions, and five assist tackles. Bradberry is an FA and said Tuesday he’s looking for a healthy payday. His experience and talent would be a nice fit with the Steelers if they were willing to hand him a bag.

As for Peters, he’s also an unrestricted free agent. He played in just 13 games in 2022 after recovering from a brutal knee injury. Perhaps the Baltimore Ravens decided to go younger and let others get more playing time in the secondary. Peters is another seasoned veteran. At 30 years old, he’s already played for three teams.

Again, this is just speculation at this point. Whether it’s through the draft or in free agency, the Steelers will likely add another cornerback. And if they managed to sign James Bradberry or Marcus Peters, it would undoubtedly be considered a win. That’s a fact.