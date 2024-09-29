Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after taking two big hits during a first-quarter drive before immediately heading to the locker room. He later returned to the bench, but the Colts ruled him out for the remainder of the game, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The first hit came on a big run, when Richardson was hit in the hip and fumbled before coming up a little gimpy.

Richardson briefly left the game, but returned with the Colts down in the red zone. Shockingly, Shane Steichen opted to run Richardson again, and the young quarterback took a blow to the head from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Joe Flacco has subbed in at quarterback for the Colts while Richardson is sidelined.

2024 has been an up-and-down season for Richardson and the Colts offense through three weeks, but they were off to a hot start in Week 4 against a very good Steelers defense. Indianapolis is off to a hot start against the Steelers, jumping out to a 17-0 first half lead. Richardson finished his day 3-for-4 with 71 yards and 24 rushing yards on three carries. He led Indianapolis on a touchdown drive on their opening drive of the game.

Flacco wasted no time getting settled in, as he hit Josh Downs for a touchdown shortly after checking in. Jonathan Taylor has been having success on the ground with a touchdown of his own.

Regardless of the quarterback situation, it's an encouraging sign that the Colts have been able to move the ball against a Steelers defense that has been keeping some solid offenses in check lately. After a few discouraging performances, it looks like Steichen has them back on track. If they can get back to .500, the Colts will be right back in the playoff race at 2-2 after four weeks.