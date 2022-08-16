Steelers lose pair of players to season-ending injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a pair of brutal injuries this week that will affect them for the entire 2022 season.

Per Dale Lolley, wideout Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are heading to injured reserve.

The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on pace to make the 53-man roster. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

As mentioned by Lolley, Miller had a legitimate shot of making the 53-man roster for the Steelers. He injured his shoulder in practice last week. As for Joseph, he exited early in the team’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks and later had a boot on his right foot in the locker room.

Miller had competition for the final WR spot on the squad, but he did show well and even took some first-team reps when Chase Claypool was sidelined with a shoulder problem and Diontae Johnson worked out his contract negotiations.

As for Joseph, he featured at safety, slot, and nickel in camp, giving the Steelers’ secondary some versatility. In all honesty, though, both of these injuries shouldn’t hurt Pittsburgh very much. Neither player was expected to have too big of a role this year.

It’s actually going to be very interesting to see what this Steelers offense can do in their first season without Ben Roethlisberger running the show. As of right now, Mitch Trubisky is leading the charge to be QB1, with rookie Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph looking to get a chance as well.

Mike Tomlin’s group won their first preseason game 32-25, with all three signal-callers getting in on the action. Pickett led the way, completing 13-of-15 passes for two touchdowns and 95 yards. They face the Bengals in Week 1 on Sept. 11.