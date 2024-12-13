The Pittsburgh Steelers face a tough task in taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 15. The Steelers have not won in Philadelphia since 1965. And Pittsburgh will attempt to snap the 59-year streak without the services of its top wideout, as George Pickens will likely be sidelined for the second straight week due to a hamstring injury.

With Pickens ailing, the Steelers need someone to fill the void created by the third-year receiver’s absence. Mike Williams is ready to accept the challenge.

“Somebody has to step up… If somebody goes down, somebody has to step up. It’s the next man up mentality. I am willing to stand up and take that role,” Williams said per Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly on X.

While Williams is willing to assume WR1 duties for Pittsburgh, it remains to be seen if he’s capable of delivering WR1 results. The Steelers acquired the veteran wideout in a midseason trade with the New York Jets, after he failed to jibe with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Williams got off to an auspicious start in Pittsburgh, snagging a game-winning touchdown in his Week 10 Steelers debut. But since then, he’s been ice-cold. In five games with Pittsburgh, Williams has four receptions on five targets for 68 yards and one score.

Can Mike Williams put the Steelers’ offense on his back?

However, the eighth-year pro had his most productive game as a Steeler when Pickens sat out in Week 14. Williams had three catches for 36 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Though it’s a step in the right direction, it’s a far cry from replacing Pickens’ production.

Nonetheless, Williams has the support of his coach. Mike Tomlin hinted at an increased role for the receiver if Pickens is unable to play. While Russell Wilson has done a good job spreading the ball around, Pickens has been his go-to target. That role is now up for grabs but the Steelers don’t have many fill-in options on the roster.

Pittsburgh heads into Week 15 at 10-3 with a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. But the Steelers are entering a brutal stretch in their schedule with three games in a 10-day period. After facing the Eagles on Sunday, Pittsburgh plays the Ravens the following Saturday before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

The Steelers have been excellent since naming Wilson the starter in Week 7. The team is 6-1 since the veteran passer took over for Justin Fields. Pittsburgh leads the division and is fourth in the most recent NFL Power Rankings. But the Steelers’ season will likely be determined in the next three games. A strong showing against some of the toughest competition in the league will go a long way toward establishing their legitimacy as Super Bowl contenders.