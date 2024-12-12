The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business, winning the rematch against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 and improving to 10-3. But Pittsburgh finishes off the regular season with a brutal schedule, beginning Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the teams are fourth and fifth respectively in the latest NFL Power Rankings, the Eagles have a massive home field advantage in the battle of Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh has not won a game in Philadelphia since 1965, according to Steelers Depot on X. However, Russell Wilson has never lost to the Eagles, boasting a perfect 6-0 career record against Philly. So, something has to give come Sunday.

The Steelers’ starting quarterback has been nearly flawless against the Eagles in five regular season contests and one playoff game. Wilson has thrown for 1,517 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception against the team in two home victories and four wins in Philadelphia. Still, the veteran passer hasn’t played the Eagles since 2020. And Philly has a strong team this season.

At 11-2 the Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth and they’re currently the second seed in the NFC. Philadelphia has a three-game lead in the NFC East over the second-place Washington Commanders with four games remaining. The Eagles can clinch the division in Week 15 if the Commanders lose to the New Orleans Saints and Philly beats the Steelers.

However, Pittsburgh has been excellent since naming Wilson the team’s starting QB in Week 7. The Steelers have gone 6-1 with Russ cooking. Wilson’s only loss this season came against the Browns in the snow on Thursday night in Week 12.

The Steelers hope to make history against the Eagles in Week 15

If the Steelers manage to end their losing streak in Philadelphia this week, they’ll likely have to do it without top wideout George Pickens, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury he picked up in practice. The strain already forced him to miss Week 14’s matchup. Head coach Mike Tomlin suggested that recently acquired receiver Mike Williams would have a larger role in Pickens’ absence.

While Williams started his Steelers career with a splash, catching the game-winning touchdown against the Commanders in his Week 10 debut, he’s been quiet in Pittsburgh for the most part. In five games with the Steelers, Williams has just four receptions for 68 yards and one score.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have come together as a complete team with a dominant defense and a stellar offense. Until it all fell apart. Maybe. Philadelphia’s passing game looked bad against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. The poor showing was exacerbated by a feud between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown that may or may not be a big deal.

While cracks are starting to appear in Philly’s facade, the team still has Saquon Barkley. The veteran running back has played at an MVP level in his first year with the Eagles. And he only needed 13 games to set the franchise rushing record, passing LeSean McCoy and racking up 1,623 yards on the season.