After missing the first game of his three-year NFL career against the Cleveland Browns last week, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' hamstring injury appears likely to hold him out of the team's Week 15 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Mike Tomlin gave reporters a pessimistic outlook for Pickens's availability but didn't rule out the wideout entirely.

“If you pressed me, I'd probably say he's out or could be categorized as doubtful,” said Tomlin.



As for how the injury occurred, Tomlin stated that it initially popped up during post-practice work last Thursday. Pickens was then a limited participant on Friday. The Steelers looked to keep him as healthy as possible ahead of their contest versus the Browns. However, Pickens was unable to play.

Tomlin added that an MRI on his hamstring revealed that the injury was more significant than they initially thought, making it likely that Pickens will be sidelined in Philadelphia.

Pickens' timeline for a return is unknown at this point. Though, Pittsburgh certainly hopes he'll be back sooner rather than later. He has posted 850 yards and three touchdowns on 55 catches this year. His presence is crucial for the Steelers' offense.

What's next for the Steelers without George Pickens on the field?

Pittsburgh hopes that Pickens will return to the field soon. However, based on Tomln's diagnosis, it might not be that soon.

“We’re just in the mindset of getting him healthy as quickly as we possibly can,” Tomlin said. “There’s a potential for this week, but it’s an outside chance. If you press me, I’d probably say he’s out or could be characterized as doubtful as we sit here. But, again, like we always do, we’ll go through the normal procedure. We’ll let participation be our guide in terms of availability and then obviously the quality of that participation.”

The Steelers head into the Week 15 game against the Eagles with a 10-3 record and are looking for their first road win in Philadelphia since 1965. Pittsburgh has had awful luck in their last two trips to Philadelphia, being outscored 69-16 in those matchups. If they are without Pickens, beating Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will be much more challenging.

Regardless of what happens in the team's game against the Eagles, the Steelers will have a chance to clinch the AFC North division title when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Hopefully, Pickens will be available for the Steelers by then.