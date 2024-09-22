The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved to a perfect 3-0 record so far in the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh's hot start comes after a massive overhauling of their quarterback situation that included the additions of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson.

The Steelers, trailing 10-7 at halftime against the Los Angeles Chargers, were directly challenged by head coach Mike Tomlin, according to Fields' postgame comments, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. They heeded their coach's challenge and fought their way back, winning by a 20-10 final score.

“Coach T challenged us at halftime to play better and be better, and we came out second half and did just that,” Fields explained

Fields, who finished 25-of-32 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and one interception, continued by praising the offense as a whole, especially how they responded after the Chargers took an early lead, via team reporter Teresa Varley.

“I think the offense, we did a great job responding, and we knew what kind of game it was going to be, so just proud of the guys out there for responding like we did, especially after they scored that first touchdown, and going down and putting a drive together,” Fields said.

“It feels great. We kind of knew what we were up against, two great edge rushers, and I think they were ranked the number one defense in the NFL coming into this thing,” Fields continued. “We knew we had a big test in front of us, but we have a pretty good defense that we go up against every day, as well.” Justin Fields off to perfect 3-0 start with Steelers

With Russell Wilson sidelined by a nagging calf injury, the Steelers have turned to Fields, who has started each of the first three games—all wins. Cast aside by the Chicago Bears, Fields is now helping Pittsburgh remain among the league’s few undefeated teams.

Fields highlighted a standout moment from today's game: a 55-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III midway through the fourth quarter, which left a strong impression on him, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.