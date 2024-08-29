There wasn't as much drama as the media's narrative may have suggested in naming the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback. The longtime offseason favorite to land the gig, Russell Wilson, was named the Steelers starter by Mike Tomlin on Wednesday. The media continues to stir the pot, though, as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport hears the back-and-forth will continue all season long.

“Russell Wilson won the job today as Mike Tomlin essentially insinuated several weeks ago, actually several months ago. Really not a surprise there. … This story is very far from written. Because while Russ is solid, Fields, from my understanding, do plenty over the last three or so weeks to show the personnel department, the coaches that his upside is pretty high.”

Tomlin spoke up for Wilson when asked about why Russ got the job during the Rich Eisen Show.

“I don't think that you can have the experiences that (Wilson's) had and it not show in how you play,” said Tomlin. “The moments can't be too big for a guy that's been at it as long as he has and has seen the things that he's seen. He's had that confetti rain down on him. It's not speculation, it's not dreaming for him, he's lived it.”

The neverending story between Steelers' Mike Tomlin, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

It's not an open-and-shut case that Tomlin isn't also at risk of losing his job. The floundering Steelers can't decide between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Neither option is great and the teeter-tottering would go on endlessly because they will take turns disappointing the fanbase.

Rapoport continued to discuss how this QB1 situation might play out.

“If this does go the wrong direction, I wouldn't be surprised if we see Justin Fields at some point, maybe even soon. I also wouldn't be surprised if we see both guys in the same game. That is what Russ' calf injury did. It really opened the door for Justin Fields to show everyone what he could do.”

This will surely lead to a fractured locker room, if not already. Every week with a close result, the media will ask every player for their two cents about who should be the starter. Lines will be drawn, cliques will be formed, and the sort of unity and cohesion most NFL teams strive for will be impossible to maintain.

Even though the Steelers have made the postseason in three of the last four years, they've been one-and-done each time and only have one AFC North title since 2018.

Wilson has remained focused when answering questions with all the uncertainty and questions repeated ad nauseam by the media.

“Absolutely not. Because the reason being, as I told you guys, is the level of practice we’ve had against one of the best defenses every day. And how we’ve shown up there. So, I think the best thing that we can do is just slow our minds down, play really clean football, and also enjoy the process, man,” Wilson said.

The Steelers begin their season on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 p.m. EST, when they play the Atlanta Falcons on a road trip.