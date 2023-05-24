Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed on a 1-year contract with former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Steelers reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Cardinals LB Markus Golden, per source,” wrote Schefter.

Golden has played in 111 games and started in 68 since he was selected with the 58th-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by Arizona, according to Pro Football Reference. He played in 17 games and started in 14 for the Cardinals during the 2022 season, combining for a total of 48 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

He earned a season-high eight combined tackles during a 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, a game that saw Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throw for 197 and complete 20 of his 31 pass attempts at Lumen Field.

Pittsburgh’s defense allowed 3,779 passing yards last season, putting them at 20th in the NFL behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, according to NFL.com. Its 1,838 rushing yards allowed put it at ninth in the NFL behind the Chiefs, Patriots and Miami Dolphins. Linebacker Myles Jack led the team with 104 tackles last season. Linebacker Alex Highsmith, who made it clear he would like to stay with Pittsburgh, led the Steelers in sacks with 14.5.

“I love being here, being part of this team,” Highsmith said during a March appearance on the “House of Yinzer” podcast. “This organization is amazing, being part of the defense is amazing, and the fans are awesome.

“Mr. (Art) Rooney (II), Omar (Khan), coach (Mike) Tomlin — he’s one of the best coaches I’ve had. It’s just awesome being able to play for him. … We’ll see you know. God’s got a plan with it all. Just trust in Him the whole way. But I do love it here, and I love the fans — Steelers Nation as a whole is great.”