The Pittsburgh Steelers have set their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season, hoping to make it beyond the Wild Card round this time. They've also put some experienced talent in their practice squad, namely running back Boston Scott.

With Jaylen Warren still healing from a hamstring injury, veteran depth at running back is important. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are adding Scott to their practice squad. A six-year veteran with the Philadelphia Eagles who has appeared in 83 regular season and playoff games, the 29-year-old Scott makes for a solid injury replacement.

The Steelers moved on from another former Eagle, wide receiver Quez Watkins, a transaction reported on by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Their receiver room consists of George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller, plus utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, though he's deeper on the depth chart.

In a very competitive division where every win will matter a lot, the Steelers will have to employ every competitive edge they can get their hands on. They have that in Scott, the most surprising thorn in the side of the New York Giants.

Scott has scored 20 touchdowns in his NFL career across the regular season and playoffs. 11 of them have come against the Giants, including his only career three-touchdown performance. His next highest total against one team? Three, which came against the Detroit Lions over two games. Of Scott's 1,295 regular-season rushing yards, 422 have come against Big Blue.

Scott has faced the Giants 11 times in the regular season and playoffs, more than any other, but he's also faced the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders/Football Team/Other Name 10 times apiece. Yet it’s New York, through various years, that he has inflicted the most pain upon by far. This will come in handy for Scott's new squad.

The Steelers face the Giants in Week 8, hosting them at Acrisure Stadium for Monday Night Football. The Giants don’t project to be a good team anyway but having Scott and his apparent ability to morph into Christian McCaffrey against them will be helpful for Pittsburgh.