The Philadelphia Eagles jumped out to a 28-0 lead over the New York Giants in their NFL Playoff Divisional matchup. Eagles’ running back Boston Scott, who scored a touchdown in the first half, has now scored 11 touchdowns in nine games against the Giants, per Adam Schefter.

“Eagles’ RB Boston Scott now has scored 11 touchdowns in nine games vs. the Giants. Scott has scored seven touchdowns in 52 games vs. all other NFL teams,” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

There is no question that Scott enjoys playing against the Eagles’ rival. His success has been impressive to say the least.

Philadelphia came into the game listed as a convincing favorite. However, there were people around the league that felt New York could be on track for an upset. But the Eagles’ incredible start to the game has the Giants in trouble.

Jalen Hurts’ return has been key for the team as well. He was in the MVP conversation before suffering a late-season injury which forced him to miss time. And the Eagles did not fare well without him. But they ultimately clinched the NFC’s best record which led to a first-round bye in the playoffs. As a result, Hurts received an extra week of rest which led to his return on Saturday.

The Eagles, Jalen Hurts, and Boston Scott will look to cap off an all-around quality victory over the Giants. It should be noted that the game is still in the third quarter as of this story’s publication, so a Giants’ comeback isn’t completely out of the question.