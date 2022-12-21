By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers running back known for “The Immaculate Reception,” passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday night. The Steelers released a statement about the passing on Wednesday morning.

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers nation,” Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said in the statement.

“From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time.”

Condolences have been pouring in for Harris on social media, including from Hall of Fame teammate Tony Dungy:

Woke up this morning to the devastating news that my friend Franco Harris passed away during the night. One of the kindest, gentlest men I have ever known. He was a great person & great teammate. Hall of Fame player but so much more than that. A tremendous role model for me! pic.twitter.com/OswJ82x7I1 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 21, 2022

Harris ran for 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Steelers in the 1970s, a dynasty that began with one of the most famous plays in football when Harris decided to keep running during a last-second heave by Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in a playoff game against Oakland in 1972.

While everyone else on the field stopped, Harris kept running, snatching the ball just inches above the Three Rivers Stadium turf near the Oakland 45 yard line, then outrunning several Raider defenders to give the Steelers their first playoff victory in the franchise’s four-decade history.

“The Immaculate Reception” will forever cement Harris in football lore, and his passing comes just three days before the 50th anniversary of the monumental play.

“That play really represents our teams of the ’70s,” Harris said after the “Immaculate Reception” was voted the greatest play in NFL history during the league’s 100th anniversary season in 2020, according to PBS.

Harris spent all but one of his thirteen National Football League seasons with the Steelers, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.