The Pittsburgh Steelers take their 6-2 record on the road to face the Washington Commanders in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Steelers are amped up to battle one of the NFC's toughest teams, as they made some key additions to their roster at the trade deadline. On defense, it'll be recently-acquired Preston Smith making his Steelers debut.

Pittsburgh, who is coming off a Week 9 bye, had the opportunity to rest before the Sunday's game. Smith, unfortunately, won't have that same luxury. He was busy during Week 9, as his former Green Bay Packers lost a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions. Smith played, and recorded three tackles. He acknowledged his losing out on a bye week, as enthusiastically as he could, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“They were just coming off the bye, and I was on a bye and so I had to go back to work. Now I don't get a bye anymore, but I'm excited to be here. I'm ready to play. I'm ready to ball out.”

A second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Smith has played in at least 16 games in each season. He's been a reliable force on the defensive side of the football, beginning his career in Washington, before joining up with the Packers in 2019.

Preston Smith set for Steelers debut in Week 10

While the Steelers weren't desperate for pass-rushing help at the trade deadline on November 5, they've found another strong asset to add to an already explosive defensive line. Lining up next to the likes of T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Patrick Queen will be a thrill for fans, albeit chilling for the opposing offense.

It should be a seamless transition, as the 31-year-old has played a primary role in both a 3-4 and 4-3 scheme in his time with Washington and Green Bay.