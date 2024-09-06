Following a much anticipated quarterback decision in training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers might be forced to quickly change their plans. Russell Wilson is listed as questionable for the team's Week 1 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The 35-year-old is nursing a calf injury that hampered him in camp and is now in danger of missing the Steelers' season opener. Wilson's comments to the media earlier on Friday portended a potentially foreboding status update, and this latest news could reinforce that.

Amid some speculation that Justin Fields would eventually assume the starting role, an injury may actually put him in position to take the field in the season opener. The magnitude of such an opportunity is surely not lost on the former first-round draft pick. That is still just a hypothetical scenario, however.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will wait to see if Wilson can get his calf in order for Sunday. This is a discouraging setback for the Super Bowl champion, who is well aware that Pittsburgh could be his last chance to prove he can still be a viable starting quarterback in this league. That mission might be derailed, or at least delayed, from the onset.

Russell Wilson hoping to be rejuvenated with Steelers

Although his reputation incurred a hit during his brief but highly lucrative stint with the Denver Broncos, Wilson looked competent for much of last season. He tossed 26 touchdowns to only eight interceptions and looked far more like himself. Apparent tension with head coach Sean Payton prevented the marriage from blossoming further, though.

He is looking to rebound with the Steelers and execute a clean offensive attack that can keep things stable while the defense inflicts damage. This fresh start is arguably just as important to Russell Wilson as it is to Pittsburgh. The franchise has lost enough time searching for a competent quarterback. It is banking on either the veteran or the still-young Justin Fields to at least serve as a short-term solution.

One of those QBs will have a tough test ahead of them in Week 1, coming in the form of the revamped Falcons. Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out who the starter will be. Questions continue to plague Pittsburgh.