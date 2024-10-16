The Pittsburgh Steelers look to be on the verge of naming Russell Wilson the starter moving forward, and there was a big update for him making his return, according to Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor,

“Russell Wilson did indeed take first-team reps today, Dan Moore Jr. says. Mike Tomlin said yesterday Wilson would take first-team reps at some point this week,” Pryor tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson was a full participant in practice last week, but head coach Mike Tomlin decided to go with Justin Fields. As of now, it looks like more than likely that Wilson will be the starter moving forward. When reports have come out that Wilson could be in line to start in Week 7, Tomlin said that they'd discuss who starts later in the week.

“Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson is in ‘consideration' this week,” Albert Breer tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. “Doesn't say he'll start. Tomlin added that Wilson ‘proved his health last week', and that they'd discuss who starts tomorrow.”

Russell Wilson under consideration as starting QB vs. Jets

Mike Tomlin noted that Russell Wilson has shown him enough health-wise to have him under consideration as the starting quarterback moving forward.

“I got comfortable with his ability to display his health [last week],” Tomlin said. “… Now it's about knocking the rust off. He is in consideration this week. We'll see where that leads us, man. Both guys at the quarterback position are scheduled to work [Wednesday], and we'll just walk it day by day. All geared toward putting ourselves in the best position to win the football game.”

Tomlin also didn't rule out the possibility of using both Wilson and Justin Fields in the same game.

“Certainly, there's a scenario,” Tomlin said. “There could have been a scenario where that could have occurred last week.”

Fields has led the team to a 4-2 record while Wilson was recovering from his calf injury, and it looked like he may have been the starter for the rest of the season.