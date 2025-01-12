The Pittsburgh Steelers could not handle the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Pittsburgh lost 28-14 against Baltimore in a game that was not as close as the final score looks. The Steelers entered halftime trailing 21-0, but ended up rallying to make the game close during the second half.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson gave a lengthy interview after Saturday's loss to the Ravens. Naturally, Wilson was first asked about the team's slow start during the first half.

“I think the big thing is we didn't make enough plays in the first half,” Wilson told reporters after the game. “For whatever reasons, and I've got to watch the film and see what it is.”

Wilson quickly pivoted to praising his teammates for not giving up during the second half.

“We weren't giving up, and that's why I'm proud of these guys in this locker room,” Wilson continued. “How we approached it, even though we were down we gave ourselves a chance and a glimpse of hope for a while there. We battled. Guys didn't quit, guys gave it their all every play.”

Pittsburgh outscored Baltimore 14-7 during the third quarter. Unfortunately, they could not keep their offensive production going in the fourth quarter. Neither team scored during the final frame.

The Steelers got their chances, but falling behind early worked against them. Baltimore made a concerted effort to drain the clock by running the football after amassing their big lead.

Pittsburgh made a valiant effort to fight back in the second half. They just could not get the job done.

Russell Wilson reflects on 2024 season with Steelers after Saturday's loss

Now that the 2024 season is over for Pittsburgh, attention is now on the future of the team.

One of those questions is whether Wilson will return to Pittsburgh this offseason on a new contract. Wilson tried not to reveal too much when reflecting on the 2024 season with the Steelers after Saturday's loss.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers organization, man. It's been such a blessing to be here. The guys that we have, the organization, it's truly first class. We love the city, obviously, and what it means, not just to me and Ciara and our family, but just also the National Football League,” Wilson told reporters on Saturday.

Wilson seemed to express a desire to return to Pittsburgh, but understands that he is not in full control of that decision.

“It's a special place, with special guys,” Wilson concluded. “We've got a special coach in Coach Tomlin. We've got a special organization, special people, special players, special fanbase. It's been truly a blessing in my life. It's been one of the best years for me, personally, to be a Pittsburgh Steeler. Obviously, I hope I'm here, and everything else. I trust God, whatever that is.”

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers approach the QB position this offseason.