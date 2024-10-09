The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation got much more interesting this week, with Russell Wilson likely returning to full practice after a nagging hamstring injury. However, Wilson will work with Pittsburgh's backups while Justin Fields gets work in with the starting group. So, even with Steelers fans wanting Fields to be benched for Wilson, it looks like Fields is in line to remain the starting quarterback.

“I was in Pittsburgh for Sunday’s game against Dallas, and talking to people there, I definitely did not get the sense Justin Fields was on thin ice or that the coaching staff was looking for a reason to turn it over to Wilson,” ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. “At least Fields offers running ability, and the coaches and players I’ve talked to there had nothing but positive things to say about him. So, it’s interesting to see what coach Mike Tomlin does on this, but I’m sticking with my prediction that Wilson never plays for the Steelers unless Fields gets hurt.”

For the longest time, it always seemed like Wilson would be a bridge to Fields for Pittsburgh. But now it looks like the future is here, and Wilson could leave. Although Wilson always had his pads and uniforms on for the Steelers, unless Fields is injured, he won't take an in-game snap for Pittsburgh, either.

Where could Steelers' quarterback Russell Wilson end up next?

If the Steelers don’t turn to Wilson, turning to him down the line will be challenging. Fields doesn't deserve to be on thin ice or at real risk of losing the job with his play. Sure, after two straight losses, it would’ve been an exciting time to see what Wilson can provide to the offense. However, Fields appears to be part of Pittsburgh's long-term plans, while Wilson is not. So, since Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, Pittsburgh could release him.

If Wilson were to become a mid-season free agent, several teams could be interested. The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with quarterback issues and were on Wilson's shortlist of preferred destinations last offseason. Playing for Las Vegas could give Wilson a chance to get revenge on the Denver Broncos, his former team. Since Wilson has been sidelined, he missed his chance when the Steelers beat the Broncos in Week 2.

This could change if Wilson is 100% and Fields continues to struggle. Heading into the season, Wilson was viewed as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. However, the injury has kept Wilson sidelined. It'll be worth keeping tabs on, especially with the Steelers trying to make the playoffs this season. Pittsburgh might not be able to gamble on Fields all year.