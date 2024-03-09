The Pittsburgh Steelers have jumped into NFL free agency ahead of schedule by hosting visits for two players, center Mitch Morse and quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson's meeting with the Steelers went exceptionally well and lasted for an extended period, as shared by Josina Anderson on X.
“Heard Russell Wilson had a great meeting in Pittsburgh so far. I was told he sat with Steelers OC Arthur Smith ‘for hours’ and that ‘he looked happy.’ I was also told Wilson ‘did his homework’ reaching out to some players in advance, per source,” she reported.
Friday has been bustling as it wraps up the final week of the 2023 league year. Looking ahead, next week brings the legal tampering period kicking off on Monday, followed by the official start of the new league year—and free agency—on Wednesday.
The Steelers find themselves with only 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett currently under contract at quarterback. Mason Rudolph, who started three games for Pittsburgh last season, is entering free agency.
Some speculate the Steelers are simply conducting due diligence on a cost-effective, high-pedigree player like Wilson. However, Anderson's tweet implies a different scenario.
Russell Wilson's ugly stint with Broncos
The Denver Broncos officially announced on Monday release Wilson, signaling the end of his turbulent two-season stint with the team. Despite high hopes, Denver struggled during Wilson's tenure, posting an 11-19 record in games he started and failing to secure a playoff berth.
Broncos coach Sean Payton made the decision to bench Wilson with just two games left in the 2023 season, forecasting the end of the quarterback's time with the team. Wilson had put up solid numbers during the season, passing for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions before being benched.
Following his arrival in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, the Broncos signed Wilson to a lucrative five-year, $242.6 million deal. However, with his release, the team will incur a significant dead money hit of $85 million over the next two seasons.
After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks during which he earned nine Pro Bowl selections and won a Super Bowl, Wilson is now seeking a new team, aiming for his third NFL franchise. A third-round pick of Seattle in 2012, Wilson has amassed 43,653 passing yards, along with 334 touchdowns and 106 interceptions over his career.