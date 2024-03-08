The Las Vegas Raiders released quarterback Brian Hoyer Friday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal provided an update on the financial impact of Las Vegas' decision to release Hoyer.
“The @Raiders release of QB Brian Hoyer means a $2.6M cap hit for the 2024 season as part of the $4.205M he was guaranteed at signing on a two-year deal,” Bonsignore wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The Raiders have been linked to various different quarterbacks already this offseason. Las Vegas would love to make a playoff run in 2024, but they have not had much stability at the position since Derek Carr. Russell Wilson could be an option for Las Vegas, while Justin Fields has also been mentioned as a possibility.
It will be intriguing to see what Brian Hoyer's future has in store. He's a capable backup quarterback who could draw interest upon his release.
Brian Hoyer's NFL future after Raiders release
Hoyer, 38, may consider retirement. He has played in the NFL since 2009 and has spent time with the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, and the Raiders.
In 2023 with Las Vegas, Hoyer appeared in just three games. He won't be competing for many starting quarterback jobs around the league, but teams wouldn't mind bringing in a veteran with no shortage of experience in the league like Hoyer.
Of course, as aforementioned, perhaps Hoyer will consider retiring. After all, he's had a respectable NFL career. Spending 15 years at the highest level of professional football is an impressive feat.
Meanwhile, the Raiders will continue to search for their next quarterback. Las Vegas needs to find a leader who can help them return to the playoffs.
The Raiders will be an interesting team to follow as the NFL offseason continues.