As the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, they look to snap their current three-game skid and hope to regain the top spot in the AFC North. While there could be a thought of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin resting starters depending on the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Cleveland Browns, star Russell Wilson still speaks about how they can get back to their prior success.

Wilson has been at the forefront of the struggles for Pittsburgh as he has thrown for two interceptions and lost two fumbles during the losing streak, including the defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. The team now lost their spot at the top of the division as Wilson spoke about having “amnesia” or short-term memory in terms of dwelling on the past according to the team's website.

“I think the most important thing is you have got to have amnesia,” Wilson said. “This is one of those games that they’ve got good players. We’ve got good players. There’s going to be highs, there’s going to be lows throughout a game, throughout the season, throughout all that. And just having amnesia, that’s when the great things are happening, to be able to move on and move to the next play. I think that’s going to be key for winning football.”

Steelers' Russell Wilson on finding balance of being aggressive

The Steelers had been rolling under Wilson as he has thrown for 2,334 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. He had won six of the first seven games he started for the team as he attributes “being careless” to the skid as he needs to find the balance of precise decision-making while being aggressive.

“Being aggressive but not being careless,” Wilson said. “I think doing what we've done, you know, 95 percent of the season. You can't just look at one or two bad plays and then judge the whole season off of that. You look at all the collection of all the plays, and it's football. It's an imperfect game and you're always seeking perfection every day.”

As mentioned before, it remains to be seen if the upcoming game against the Bengals will mean anything as the Steelers have already locked a playoff spot. If the Ravens were to lose to the Browns, Pittsburgh has a chance to win the division with a win, but either way, Wilson shares his respect for Cincinnati.

“You just focus on this next game,” Wilson said. “I've got a lot of respect and regard for how they play the game and how they're coached. And so we've got to play our best game to get the momentum back. I think it's always great just to stay on a momentum high. I think that's always helpful. But it doesn't determine anything. Our present is going to determine how we work. Is going to determine where we go.”

At any rate, the Steelers are 10-6 heading into the matchup with the Bengals.