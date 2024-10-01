While they're coming off of a loss, Justin Fields has led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 3-1 record. However, head coach Mike Tomlin has refused to name him the team's official starting quarterback.

Russell Wilson is expected to up his practice participation as he makes his return from a calf injury, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. He is still day-to-day and Tomlin is still expecting Fields to enter the week poised to start. Still, Wilson getting closer to full health would further muddle up Pittsburgh's quarterback situation.

In their 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, Fields completed 22-of-34 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown. However, on the first play of their final drive, Fields took a snap to the face and was ultimately sacked for a 12-yard loss. Pittsburgh eventually turned the ball over and downs and lost the game.

One play won't cost Fields his job, but his play will be even further under the microscope in Week 5. For the most part he has done his job, throwing for 830 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Fields hasn't been as explosive in the run game, but he does have 145 yards and three scores on the ground.

Still, Russell Wilson is widely respected by Mike Tomlin. For all his struggles with the Denver Broncos, Wilson is still a former Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowler. When fully healthy, Tomlin seems intent to at least give him an opportunity to earn the starting role back.

That day is getting closer and Justin Fields will need to be at his best to hold Wilson off. Still, if the Steelers are winning football games, it'd be difficult for Tomlin to take Fields out of the lineup. But if Pittsburgh's losses start to pile up, Tomlin knows he has a trusted veteran waiting in the wings.