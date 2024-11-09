The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) are preparing to face the Washington Commanders (7-2) in Week 10. It's going to be a strong test for both teams, as they've been two of the biggest surprises in the 2024-25 season.

Before Sunday's contest, the Steelers have made roster moves. They activated linebacker Tyler Matakevich and wide receiver Ben Skowronek to their active roster for Sunday’s game against Washington and released running back Jonathan Ward and safety Terrell Edmunds, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's intriguing to learn that the Steelers have moved on from Edmunds, most of all. The franchise selected him as a first-round pick in the 2018 draft. He played five years for the Steelers before moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. Ward managed five carries for 22 yards through four games with the Steelers.

Matakevich and Skowronek have made the 53-man roster moving forward. Matakevich has been on injured reserve since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. Skowronek was also activated this week, closing in on the Steelers' 21-day window to make the final call. It appears that the coaches were happy with what they saw out of both players, mostly on special teams, and they've planned to utilize them in upcoming games.

Steelers continue to roll with Russell Wilson at quarterback

Head coach Mike Tomlin's Coach of the Year quest by giving Russell Wilson another start at quarterback following the bye week. Wilson has posted 250-plus yards in each of his appearances and four total touchdowns.

The Steelers' recent roster changes give them a bit of a new look for Week 10. The team acquired wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets, and defensive end Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers. Both players are expected to make their debuts against the Commanders. The Steelers travel to Landover, Maryland for a 1 PM kickoff at Northwest Stadium.