Most fans present at the Sunday Night Football clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys were irritable during the weather delay. But others found ways to pass the time. Snoop Dogg showed up, clad in Steelers gear, to entertain the crowd at Acrisure Stadium. He even got himself a workout in while everyone waited out the storm.

When the game finally kicked off around 9:48 PM ET, Snoop Dogg's presence had already fueled the stadium's energy. The 52-year-old rapper was seen talking on the sidelines with players, hanging with other staff members and fans.

He was at the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex headquarters on Saturday, per Chris Adamski of Triblive, which signaled that he would undoubtedly be in attendance at Sunday Night Football.

“You don’t have to ask me how excited I am to be here,” Snoop said in a post to the Steelers’ X account Sunday. “Guess where I’m at, y’all? I’m in the building. D-O, double G, is in the place to be. It’s game time, ya. Here we go.”

While Snoop is a California native, he waves a Terrible Towel like a true Yinzer in the 412.

Snoop Dogg fires up the Steelers on Sunday Night Football

With Snoop watching, the Steelers offense put together a couple of nice drives in the first quarter, but they only came away with one field goal from Chris Boswell to tie the game at 3-3 early. The game plan looked to be effective, allowing Justin Fields to use his rushing ability and Najee Harris to handle the short-yardage. But their passing attack continued to disappoint, despite two short TD passes to tight ends Connor Heyward and Pat Freiermuth.

Fields completed just 15-of-27 pass attempts for 131 yards, while Harris led the team in receiving with two catches for 35 yards. The Steelers defense came out of the gates blazing. T.J. Watt swarmed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throughout the game with 1.5 sacks and three QB hits. The Steelers unit also kept Dallas out of the endzone until the fourth quarter.

But it would appear as if Pittsburgh's defense can only take them so far. The offense was able to skate by on the shoulders of Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and the rest of their defensive stars. That obviously won't continue in such a competitive year in the AFC, which means the offense will have to make adjustments in order to provide more breathing room for their fellow teammates on the other side of the football.

Perhaps Snoop will be at more games this season to see the improvements, since his squad didn't come through in Week 5.